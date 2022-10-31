From Lungi Ngidi's spell to fielding misfortunes: Team India's report card after 5-wicket loss to South Africa in T20 WC

India endured their first defeat at the ongoing T20 World Cup, losing the Super 12 encounter against South Africa by five wickets in Perth on Sunday. The team failed to fire with the bat, despite playing an extra batter in the XI, and in response a calculative approach by David Miller and Aiden Markram ensured South Africa strolled past the target, playing as per the situation.

The defeat saw India topple to the second position on the Group 2 points table, and made life even more difficult for Pakistan, who were hoping for the Indians to win the contest to ensure they remain in the contention for final four. While plenty have been discussed behind the fall of India, here we list down the turning points, which cost Rohit Sharma and Co. the match.

Too hot to handle

The match started with Wayne Parnell delivering a maiden over against KL Rahul. He shared the new ball duties with Kagiso Rabada, before South Africa captain Temba Bavuma introduced Lungi Ngidi into the attack.

The pacer did exactly what the captain had expected as he ran past the Indian top-order, who were reduced to 41-3 after 7 overs. Rahul, Rohit, and Virat Kohli were back in the dugout, all three falling to Ngidi.

Soon he went to remove Hardik Pandya too, with Kagiso Rabada pulling a superb diving catch at fine leg, thus accounting for the four wickets he picked in the match.

Hooda fails, Karthik disappoints

Dinesh Karthik walks from the field after he was dismissed during the T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa in Perth (AP)

While we are still discussing the holes in India's batting, two names that cannot be skipped are Deepak Hooda and Dinesh Karthik. Starting with Hooda first, the middle-order batter walked into the XI in place of Axar Patel. A move, which many believed would strengthen the Indian batting order, however, things went south as Hooda's stay in the middle lasted for mere three balls, and he returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

Coming to Dinesh Karthik, who started slow and got dismissed while playing the first big shot after knocking 15 balls in his innings. Karthik, who is India's designated finisher, has been unable to do much in Australia and experts believe it's time to bring Rishabh Pant back into the mix of things.

Fielding misfortunes

If the batters, barring Suryakumar Yadav, had already left the fans disappointed, that was not the end. Fielding errors at crucial junctures also brought a sigh of relief to the Proteas and what was even more surprising were the players behind the ball.

Rohit Sharma missed two run-out opportunities, out of which one was so simple that even the batter had lost hope. The Indian captain failed to knock the stumps with an underarm throw as Aiden Markram, who went on to score a 42-ball 51, took the match away from India's grip.

That was not the only chance when India failed to send Markram back to the pavilion. Moments earlier he played a shot, which went straight towards Kohli at deep mid-wicket, but in a shocking turn of events, the former India captain failed to hold on to the ball.

Shocking isn't it, especially after he had plucked an one-handed blinder two weeks ago in the practice match against Australia.

Miller power fades Ashwin's experience

With 25 required off the final three overs, all India needed was a tight over by Ashwin as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami had an over left from their quota. However, the carrom-ball specialist was welcomed with two consecutive sixes, well enough to shift the momentum entirely into South Africa's favour.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma defends giving Ashwin the 18th over

He was earlier smacked for two more sixes in his previous over by the same man, who went to play a match-winning knock of 59* off 46 balls.

