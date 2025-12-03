From MS Dhoni's go-to seamer to IPL comeback star for Gujarat Titans: Mohit Sharma draws curtains on 14-year long career

Indian pacer Mohit Sharma has called time on his cricket career, drawing the curtain on a 14-year journey that ran from India’s 2015 World Cup campaign to a late-career IPL resurgence. Mohit Sharma celebrates a wicket in IPL.(PTI)

The 37-year-old seamer announced his retirement from all formats via an emotional Instagram note on Wednesday, shortly after being released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

From IPL purple to cap to World Cup squad member

Mohit made his international debut in 2013 and went on to play 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is for India, taking 31 and 6 wickets respectively.

He was part of India’s squad that reached the semifinals of the 2015 Men’s ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and remained a steady presence in Haryana’s domestic set-up through the decade.

It was the IPL that made Mohit a recognisable name. After a breakout Ranji season in 2012-13, he joined the Chennai Super Kings and became one of MS Dhoni’s go-to seamers, taking 20 wickets in IPL 2013. A year later, he claimed the Purple Cap in IPL 2014 with 23 wickets in 16 matches, underlining his ability to bowl hard lengths and disguise his slower balls at the death.

Also Read: Rinku Singh sacrificed for flexibility: India's South Africa T20I squad doubles as 2026 World Cup draft

Across his IPL career, Mohit Sharma represented CSK, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals, finishing with 134 wickets in 120 matches at an average of a shade over 26.

His late bloom came at the Gujarat Titans in 2023, when he returned from the fringes of the league to take 27 wickets and sit among the season’s most impactful bowlers.

In his farewell message, Mohit wrote that, “with a full heart”, he was retiring from all formats and called his journey, “nothing short of a blessing”, thanking Haryana cricket, the BCCI, and his IPL franchises, and his family for standing by him.

For a bowler who arrived as a domestic workhorse, peaked as an IPL Purple Cup winner, and reinvented himself in his mid-30s, Mohit Sharma’s retirement closes one of Indian seam bowling’s quieter but deeply respected stories.