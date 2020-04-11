From Sehwag firing KXIP into final to Gayle creating T20 history: Top five batting performances in IPL history

cricket

In normal circumstances, superstars around the world would currently be plying their trade in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to coronavirus pandemic, the start of the tournament was pushed back to April 15 from March 29. As things stand, this year’s IPL is set to be cancelled or postponed as Covid-19 threat still looms large over the entire globe.

The virus, however, can’t stop people from jogging down memory lane and revisiting old IPL performances which caught the imagination of cricket fans worldwide. Here are top-5 batting performances ever in the history of the cash-rich league.

5) Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 113 vs Kings XI Punjab in 2016

India captain Virat Kohli was simply unbelievable with the bat in 2016 edition of the league. He smashed four centuries and amassed a record 973 runs in the season. According to his own admission, his 113 against KXIP remains his most ‘fun innings’, which included 12 boundaries and eight maximums at a strike rate of 226.0.

4) Virender Sehwag (Kings XI Punjab) 122 vs Chennai Super Kings in 2014

Former India opener Virender Sehwag knew just one way to play - hit the ball as hard as possible. He lacked consistency in the cash-rich league but on his day, there was no stopping him. CSK found this the hard way in 2014 when he blasted a 58-ball 122 inclusive of 12 fours and eight sixes. The ocassion made it even more special as Sehwag’s innings helped them beat CSK and progress into the final.

3) Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals) 100 vs Mumbai Indians in 2010

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan was Rajasthan Royals’ trump card in the middle-order and he lived up to the billing against MI in the 2010 edition of the league. Batting first Mumbai put up a commanding score of 212/6. Chasing the target, Rajasthan were tottering at 66/4 when Yusuf joined Paras Dogra in the middle. The right-hander struck a blistering century off 37 deliveries and this was the then fastest IPL century. His innings included nine boundaries and eight sixes but it wasn’t enough as Mumbai won the match by four runs.

2) Brendon McCullum (Kolkata Knight Riders) 158* against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008

Former New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum forever changed T20 cricket as he struck a whirlwind 158* not against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first-ever IPL clash in Bengaluru. His 73-ball innings included 10 fours and 13 sixes at a strike rate of 216.43. The likes of Zaheer Khan, Praveen Kumar and Jacques Kallis were taken to the cleaners by the Kiwi superstar as he etched his name forever into the history books.

1) Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 175* vs Pune Warriors India in 2013

There is a reason why Chris his regarded as the one of the most destructive batsmen in the history of T20 cricket, if not the most. He slammed an outrageous 175* off just 66 deliveries against a hapless Pune attack. His innings included 13 fours and 17 sixes at a strike rate of 265.15 and still remains the highest individual score in the shortest format.