From Sourav Ganguly to Sachin Tendulkar, India’s legends line up to praise J&K's historic Ranji title

Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy title has triggered a wave of praise from some of Indian cricket’s most recognisable voices, with former captains and World Cup winners hailing the team’s breakthrough as a landmark moment for domestic cricket. Jammu and Kashmir team with the Ranji Trophy. (@narendramodi) Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan were among those who took to social media to congratulate the side after its historic triumph. The messages carried a common thread: admiration for J&K’s resilience — and a sense that this win could change what players from the region believe is possible. Ganguly’s post leaned heavily into the “tough conditions, tougher people” narrative, writing that Jammu and Kashmir had shown the world what effort and intent can do and that “tuff environment makes tuff people.” He also singled out fast bowler Aqib Nabi, suggesting the title run could become a stepping stone to higher honours, adding that Nabi was “on his way to national colours” and name-checking selectors and officials in the same breath.

Yuvraj Singh framed the result as a generational moment, calling it “history” and underlining the scale of the achievement by pointing to the wait for a first title — after 67 long years — and the manner of the win. He described the campaign as one driven by “grit, heart and unbreakable spirit,” capturing the emotional weight of a trophy that shifts J&K’s identity from plucky participants to champions.

Mohammad Kaif, who has his own experience of leading a team to a first Ranji title, struck a reflective note. He called it a historic day and said he understood what the moment meant to “the players and the state.” Kaif also looked ahead, suggesting the biggest impact could be psychological: with this win, he wrote, more players from Jammu and Kashmir would now believe they “too can do it.” Irfan Pathan posted in an openly heartfelt tone — “My heart is full” — while congratulating J&K for winning their first Ranji Trophy, adding that he hoped many more trophies would follow.