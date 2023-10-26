From Zampa to Rashid: Googly masters have batters in a spin
Oct 26, 2023 10:31 PM IST
They line up as leg-break bowlers but their googlies are doing more than a fair share of damage.
“Everyone knows that Piyush Chawla is coming, he’s gonna bowl a wrong one but still I end up getting wickets on wrong ones, so I am more than happy doing that” – spinner Piyush Chawla had declared after a fine bowling performance for Mumbai Indians during the last Indian Premier League season.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs