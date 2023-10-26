From Zampa to Rashid: Googly masters have batters in a spin

“Everyone knows that Piyush Chawla is coming, he’s gonna bowl a wrong one but still I end up getting wickets on wrong ones, so I am more than happy doing that” – spinner Piyush Chawla had declared after a fine bowling performance for Mumbai Indians during the last Indian Premier League season. Australia's bowler Adam Zampa celebrates with teammate Josh Inglis after taking the wicket of Netherlands' batter Roelof van der Merwe during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match(PTI)