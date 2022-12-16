'Full throttle': Jasprit Bumrah back to bowling in the nets, raises hopes of return in Australia Test series - Watch

Ace India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah provided a positive update on his recovery from injury on his Instagram handle on Friday, to the point that some fans are hoping to see him play in India's upcoming Test series against Australia. India are set to play Australia in four Tests in a series that could be decisive in their efforts to reach the 2023 World Test Championship final.

“Full throttle,” said Bumrah in his caption alongwith a video of him bowling in the nets. Bumrah had provided a positive update earlier as well, saying "Good times ahead" in a Twitter post last month. His post on Friday raised some hopes among fans in the comments section of him returning in the Australia series. A number of fans, however, seemed to accuse Bumrah of being fit only in time for the IPL.

The 29-year-old has been out of action since September-end. India's premier fast bowler, who developed a stress fracture in his back, had to miss the Asia Cup due to injury and although he returned to play a couple of matches against Australia at home, the injury re-surfaced as a result of which, Bumrah had to miss the T20 World Cup. Bumrah's absence was felt dearly as India crashed out of the World Cup, losing to England by 10 wickets in the semifinal.

A stress fracture can take up to 5-6 months to heal completely. Thankfully for India, Bumrah need not undergo any surgery as adequate rest is enough for the fracture to heal.

Former India cricketer Saba Karim had earlier questioned the National Cricker Academy for the frequent injuries to pacers. Mohammed Shami is also absent from India's ongoing Test series in Bangladesh.

“As far as I am aware, it is the job of the NCA, who sit with the team management and selectors and shortlist a pool of 10-12 fast bowlers. They need to guide the fast bowlers; their fitness needs to be monitored. The bowlers’ workload management also needs to be taken into consideration, so that the players are available whenever the team needs them.

“Why it’s not happening is difficult to say, but we definitely have young pacers, who can bowl quick.”

