5.5 overs, 15 all-out: Twitter goes berserk as BBL side Sydney Thunder registers lowest-ever T20 score in history

In an absolutely bizarre game at the Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder were bowled out on merely 15, registering the lowest ever score in T20 history. Chasing a 140-run target to win in Sydney, the home side endured a shocking outing with the bat, as the side's no.10 – Brendan Doggett – scored the highest individual score of 4. Both openers – Alex Hales and Matthew Gilkes – were dismissed on a duck and the side was five down for merely 9.

Henry Thornton registered incredible figures of 5/3 in the game, while Wes Agar picked up four wickets, conceding six runs. The Sydney Thunder were bowled out in merely 5.5 overs, losing the game by 124 runs.

Here's the list of lowest ever T20 scores:

15 - Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers

21 - Turkey v Czech Republic

26 - Lesotho v Uganda

28 - Turkey v Luxembourg

Justifiably, this is also the lowest team total in the Big Bash League; the unwanted record was previously held by Melbourne Renegades (57).

Opting to bat, Adelaide Strikers had put up 139/9 in 20 overs, with Chris Lynn top-scoring with 36 off 27 deliveries. Fazalhaq Farooqi registered impressive figures of 3/20 and Sydney Thunder headed into the break as a happy side. However, it was an absolutely shocking performance from the bat for the Thunders, who couldn't even survive the powerplay before being bowled out on a paltry 15.

Gilkes was dismissed on the third ball of the innings and Rilee Russouw (3) departed in the next over; Jason Sangha (0) and Hales (0), too, were dismissed without troubling the scorers.

By the end of the fourth over, Thunder had lost six and it only went worse for the side, as the next over yielded two more wickets with the side at 10/8. Doggett smashed the only four of the Thunder innings before being dismissed for the final wicket.

Here's how Twitter reacted to an incredible scorecard in the BBL match:

0

0

3

0

2

1

1

0

0

4

1



No its not my phone number, Sydney Thunder just registered Lowest ever T20 score in BBL. — Saeed Cricky🏏 15 BBL (@SaeedCricky) December 16, 2022

Sydney Thunder registered the lowest ever T20 score - 15.



They're bowled out inside the powerplay, insane stuff! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 16, 2022

Sydney Thunder trying to bat: pic.twitter.com/poYfIsNp0X — That?s So Village (@ThatsSoVillage) December 16, 2022

Sydney Thunder trying to explain how they got bowled out for 15 pic.twitter.com/MJBB8hmycn — Melissa Story (@melissagstory) December 16, 2022

New number for Sydney Thunder membership hotline: 0411 030 200 — Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) December 16, 2022

RCB fans live meet up with Sydney Thunder fans pic.twitter.com/3NPHdYZijh — Yash😊🏏 (@YashR066) December 16, 2022

Sydney Thunder, go sit in the corner and think about what you've done — Joel Heritage (@joalhe1997) December 16, 2022

Thanks to the huge win, Adelaide Strikers are now on top of the table in the BBL with the Net Run Rate of +4.375. Thunder, meanwhile, are fourth with a win and a loss in two matches; their NRR is -3.075.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON