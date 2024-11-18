'Fun fact... Jasprit Bumrah and I...': South Africa spinner Shamsi reveals 'crazy coincidence' with India pacer

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi recently pointed out similarities in his T20I statistics with India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Shamsi highlighted the similarities and was left surprised. Tabraiz Shamsi pointed out a 'coincidence' with Jasprit Bumrah.

"Fun fact... Jasprit Bumrah and I have played the exact same amount of T20 international games Bowled the exact same number of balls in those games And taken the exact same amount of wickets! Such a crazy coincidence", he wrote, also sharing photos of their career stats.

Similar stats

Both players have featured in 70 T20Is, and have bowled 1509 balls in those matches, to take 89 wickets. Bumrah has bowled in 69 innings, and Shamsi has bowled 70. Bumrah's T20I economy rate is 6.27 runs per over, and Shamsi's is 7.39, and the spinner also has a five-wicket haul to his name.

Bumrah is currently in Perth preparing for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. There will be plenty of pressure on the Indian pacer, especially as his side were recently whitewashed in a home series by New Zealand.

Bumrah also has a stellar record in Australia. Speaking ahead of the series, Aussie opener Usman Khawaja said, "I mean, when you first face him, it’s just his action. It’s a different, bizarre kind of action as his release point is very different than other bowlers."

“It’s just a bit further up. So a lot of guys release the ball from near the popping crease. Against Bumrah it feels like he gets a bit further out just with his front braced leg and pushes the ball out.

“So it feels like it comes out and then gets there a lot quicker than you expect it. It’s just once you get used to the action, it’s fine.

“I played against him a lot. Not to say that he can’t give me out first ball.”