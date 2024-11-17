Australia star targets keeping stellar no-dismissal record intact vs Jasprit Bumrah: 'Everyone talks about him. But...'

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has shared his insights on facing Jasprit Bumrah, one of the world’s most feared fast bowlers. Khawaja, who has faced 155 deliveries from Bumrah across seven Test innings without being dismissed, explained that the Indian pacer’s unique bowling action initially poses a challenge but becomes manageable with time. India's Jasprit Bumrah gestures as he bowls during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand(AFP)

“I mean, when you first face him, it’s just his action. It’s a different, bizarre kind of action as his release point is very different than other bowlers,” Khawaja told Fox Cricket.

“It’s just a bit further up. So a lot of guys release the ball from near the popping crease. Against Bumrah it feels like he gets a bit further out just with his front braced leg and pushes the ball out.

“So it feels like it comes out and then gets there a lot quicker than you expect it. It’s just once you get used to the action, it’s fine.

“I played against him a lot. Not to say that he can’t give me out first ball.

However, Khawaja emphasized that familiarity with Bumrah’s action eventually makes facing him easier.

“I mean anyone can. But it’s one of those things where once the first time you face him, it’s very awkward and then when you get a little bit of rhythm it gets better. But he’s still a class bowler.”

As Australia gears up for the five-match Test series starting November 22, Khawaja will have a new opening partner in Nathan McSweeney. Reflecting on the challenges posed by India’s bowling attack, Khawaja stressed that it isn’t just Bumrah who can trouble batters.

“Everyone talks about Jasprit, but they actually have a lot of other good bowlers,” Khawaja said, highlighting the contributions of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. He lauded Siraj as an effective bowler against both right-handers and left-handers and praised Shami’s consistency during his peak.

“When Shami was fit, he was very underrated. No one really talked about him,” Khawaja added.

India’s potent spin attack also came under the spotlight. Khawaja pointed out how the spinners complement the pacers, making the Indian bowling lineup a well-rounded threat in any conditions.

Strategic Mindset for Test Cricket

Khawaja revealed his mindset when facing bowlers like Bumrah, emphasizing a proactive approach. “I’m not thinking about where he’s getting me out. I’m thinking about where I’m scoring runs against him. If he misses, I’ll capitalize, and if he bowls good stuff, I’ll respect that,” he explained.

With Bumrah and India’s diverse attack set to test Australia, Khawaja’s calculated approach will be crucial as the battle for supremacy begins.