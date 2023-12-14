Gaikwad to return? 3 major changes expected as Suryakumar's men look to level series: India predicted XI vs SA, 3rd T20I

With rain playing spoilsport in the first two matches, India face South Africa in the final T20I of their three-match series, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday. The first T20I was abandoned without a bowl being bowled due to rain in Durban. Then in the second T20I, India lost by five wickets in Port Elizabeth, courtesy of the DLS method. Ruturaj Gaikwad in action for India.(PTI)

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India posted 180/7 in 19.3 overs in the second T20I, before rain forced the match into a 15-over chase for South Africa, with the target being set at 153. Rinku Singh (68*) and Suryakumar (56) got half-centuries for the visitors. Meanwhile, Gerald Coetzee took a three-wicket haul for the Proteas.

Chasing 152 in 15 overs, the hosts reached 154/5 in 13.5 overs. Reeza Hendricks top-scored for South Africa, with a knock of 49 off 27 balls. For India's bowling department, Mukesh Kumar took two wickets.

For the third and final T20I, India are expected to make some changes and will look to end the series with a 1-1 draw. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the second T20I, and he could make way for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who missed the previous match due to illness. He will be expected to open with Shubman Gill, who was also dismissed for a two-ball duck. Although it wasn't a good start to this tour, Gill's caliber could see him make a comeback in the next match.

Shreyas Iyer was also rested for the previous match, and could replace Tilak Varma. He is in good form, and was one of India's best batters in the recently-concluded World Cup. His presence in the team will bring stability to the batting order, and he could be the difference maker. He will slot in at no. 3, followed by the skipper at no. 4. Suryakumar got a fifty in the previous match, and will look to form a strong partnership with Iyer or Ishan Kishan, who will bat at no. 5. The wicketkeeper-batter will replace Jitesh Sharma, and is also in fiery form, after getting two consecutive half-centuries in the three games played against the Aussies.

At no. 6, KKR star Rinku Singh will once again don the finisher role, and has been one of the best players, whenever he gets to bat for India. In the previous game, he hammered an unbeaten 68* and will be crucial in the death overs once again.

He will be well-complemented by veteran Ravindra Jadeja at no. 7, who is probably the team's best player in this series. He will share spin duties with Kuldeep Yadav, who will form the tailenders with pacers Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar.

India's predicted XI vs South Africa, 3rd T20I:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill

Middle and top-order: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk)

Power-hitter: Rinku Singh

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Spinner: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar