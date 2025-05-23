Gambhir’s first reaction to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement: ‘Coach, selector don’t have any right...’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir admitted that his side would find it tough without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming tour of England, where India will play five Test matches. However, he also said that the absence of these two senior pros will give the youngsters a chance to show their talent on the big stage. Both Rohit and Virat bid adieu to the longest format earlier this month, leaving the side without two of their biggest superstars in the longest format going ahead. Gautam Gambhir reacts to Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma(PTI)

Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to become India's next Test captain. The squad is expected to be announced on Saturday afternoon. Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar are most likely to hold a press conference to brief the media about the squad and the new captain.

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli endured a horrid time in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Runs were hard to come by for both batters and the writing was on the wall after India's 1-3 loss against Australia Down Under earlier this year.

Even before the series against Australia, Rohit and Virat failed to get going in the home series against New Zealand, in which India was whitewashed 3-0.

While speaking about Virat and Rohit's retirement, Gambhir said that he is confident of India doing well. He then cited the example of the Champions Trophy and how his side won the tournament despite not having Jasprit Bumrah in the squad.

“And yes, we’ve got to be without two senior players. And sometimes I believe that it’s the opportunity for some other people to put their hand up and say, Okay, I’m ready for it. So yes, it will be tough, but then there’ll be people putting their hand up for sure because this question was asked to me before," said Gambhir while speaking to CNN-News18.

"Champions Trophy as well. When Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t there, I said exactly the same thing: someone missing out might give another person an opportunity to do something special for the country. Hopefully, there’ll be other guys waiting for that opportunity," he added.

‘Retirement a personal decision’

While speaking about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements, Gambhir said that no coach or selector can ever force a player to end his career as it is an “individual decision” that “comes from within.”

Rohit Sharma first announced his retirement from Tests earlier this month. Days later, even Kohli brought the curtain down on his Test career, having played 123 Tests.

Rohit's decision was inevitable after he himself stood down from the Sydney Test. However, Kohli's call shocked several within the cricket fraternity, as many believed he had one more tour of England left in him.

“I think, when you start the game and when you want to finish, it’s a very individual decision. No one has the right,” said Gambhir.

“Be it the coach, the selector, be it anyone in this country has any right to tell someone when to retire and when not to retire. So it comes from within,” he added.

Speaking of India's tour of England, the five-match series will begin on June 20 in Leeds. The remaining four Tests will be played at Edgbaston, Lord's Cricket Ground, Manchester and The Oval.