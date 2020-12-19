e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘It was gamble which backfired,’ Allan Border says ‘experiment’ to send Matthew Wade as opener didn’t work’

India vs Australia: ‘It was gamble which backfired,’ Allan Border says ‘experiment’ to send Matthew Wade as opener didn’t work’

India vs Australia: Allan Border said that even though he would have himself picked Wade to open because of lack options, the experiment backfired.

cricket Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 10:11 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia's Matthew Wade walks off after he was trapped LBW by India for 8 runs on the second day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Australia's Matthew Wade walks off after he was trapped LBW by India for 8 runs on the second day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/James Elsby)(AP)
         

The Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide saw the visitors putting on a solid bowling performance and bundling out the hosts for 191. The Virat Kohli-led side had posted 244 in the first innings and they took a 53-run lead before the start of 2nd innings, courtesy R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Umesh Yadav who all contributed to India’s cause with wickets.

Speaking after the day’s play, former Australia captain Allan Border said that the experiment to send Matthew Wade as opener by Australia did not work. Australia’s regular opening batsman David Warner was ruled out of the contest due to groin injury.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 - LIVE!

Young Aussie batsman Will Pucovski had suffered a blow to the head in the practice Test and was declared unfit to play in Adelaide Test due to concussion-related issues.

Wade was sent to open the innings alongside the woefully out-of-form Joe Burns. The two struggled in the middle and could only manage eight runs each before Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah accounted for both.

Border said that even though he would have himself picked Wade to open because of lack options, the experiment backfired. “It was a gamble because you’re shuffling one guy (Wade) from his customary Test match position. Yes, he opens in short-form cricket, but that’s a vastly different beast to what they’re facing at the moment,” Border told Foxsports.au.

“... Test match cricket on this sort of surface here, you need to have your wits about you and have a background about how to open the batting,” Border added.

“I tended to agree with the gamble in that I didn’t see an obvious replacement with Pucovski out, I was hoping he’d be fit to play.

“With Burnsy, I mean we were always just worried about that because he hasn’t shown any form whatsoever. His footwork, mentally he’s a bit short and he’s just having no luck. Anyway, the experiment didn’t work, we were always worried that would be the case,” Border further said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
PM Modi, CM Sawant greet people of Goa on state’s Liberation Day
PM Modi, CM Sawant greet people of Goa on state’s Liberation Day
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does a U-turn, says back in party fold
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does a U-turn, says back in party fold
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
BJP workers booked for putting up Jai Sree Ram banner at Kerala local body poll office
BJP workers booked for putting up Jai Sree Ram banner at Kerala local body poll office
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In