‘Gareebo ko bhi rehne de upar, le le photo’: Virender Sehwag mocks RCB for holding top spot in IPL 2025 points table

It's still very early in IPL 2025 but it's refreshing to see Royal Challengers Bengaluru hogging the top spot with successive wins. There are only two undefeated teams in the 18th season of IPL currently, RCB and the Delhi Capitals (DC) - both have never won the IPL. RCB are on top of the points table because of their superior net run rate of 2.266. They won their first two matches at a canter - defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets before steamrolling Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs. The teams usually in the top half - MI, CSK, KKR, and RR - are among the bottom five. Things can change entirely as IPL is a long tournament but if RCB can hold on to their early momentum, who knows... Virender Sehwag and Manoj Tiwary discuss RCB's rise

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, however, did not shy away from trolling the Bengaluru-based franchise, jokingly referring to them as "gareeb" (poor) for never winning the IPL.

"Gareebon ko bhi toh rehne de, photo le le thodi der. Pata nahi kitnin der gareeb log upar rahenge. (Let the poor be on top of the IPL points, let them click photos. Who knows for how long they will be at the top)," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag clarified that he was not talking about the wealth of RCB but referring to their empty trophy cabinet after 17 seasons. "What do you think, I was talking about money? No. They are all wealthy in terms of money. Franchises earn 400-500 crore every season. I'm not talking about that. The ones who haven't won a single trophy, I'm calling them gareeb," he added.

RCB, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals haven't won the IPL despite being part of every season since its inception in 2008. Among these three, RCB has come close to the title the most times, having made all the way to the finals thrice. They also have the biggest fan base, unconditionally backing the franchise during its highs and lows.

This year, under new captain Rajat Patidar, RCB have made a bright start. Their bowling, which has often become a cause of their downfall, has fired on all cylinders. In the tournament opener, Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood shared five wickets to restrict KKR to 174/8 before Virat Kohli and Phil Salt smashed half-centuries to take RCB home in 16.2 overs.

In their second match, captain Rajat Patidar hit 51 off 32 balls after Salt (2 off 16) once again provided a brisk start to take RCB to 196/7. Hazlewood (3/21) and Yash (2/18) never allowed CSK to threaten the target, holding them at 146/8 in 20 overs.