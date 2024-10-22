Gambhir's assistant coach reveals why Washington Sundar was picked ahead of 2nd NZ Test: 'It's no desperate measure'

Washington Sundar's inclusion in the Indian Test team, for the first time in four years, moments after the loss in Bengaluru on Sunday against New Zealand in the opening match of the three-game series, was labelled as an act of desperation by many. But India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate shut the talk and rather revealed a tactical ploy behind the selection. Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar (PTI)

Since making his debut in 2021, in that famous win against Australia in Gabba in the 2020/21 series, where he had played the iconic pull shot against Pat Cummins to score his maiden fifty, Sundar only featured in three other matches, picking six wickets and scoring 265 runs with three fifties. Despite being touted as a future spin-bowling all-rounder for India, who could replace Ravichandran Ashwin, struggle with injuries saw him lose further opportunities.

However, the Tamil Nadu cricketer returned to the international fold last year with white-ball appearances in T20I tours, before becoming a regular in the two formats in 2024. Not to forget, Sundar has been impressive in the domestic circuit as well, having notched up a 152 and picked a six-wicket haul on a fairly flat Delhi track last week batting at No. 3.

Speaking to the media ahead of India's second Test against New Zealand on Thursday in Pune, Ten Doeschate clarified that the selection of Sundar was "no desperate measure" but to add a bowling option who would take the ball away from the Kiwis left-handers.

"We've had Washy around the white-ball squad for a while and [we] like the way he operates," ten Doeschate said. "And it's also nice to see guys are getting rewarded for Ranji Trophy performances as well. So hopefully that sends a good message out to the other guys and it's certainly not a desperate measure. We've certainly got a lot of faith in the spinners that we have, and we just want to make sure we're absolutely prepared for the conditions and if that does mean taking the ball away from the left-hander, we want that option."

Pune track to aid spinner?

Media reports on Monday indicated that the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is all set to roll out a low-bounce black-soil pitch for the second Test, implying that it could aid spinners. It is probably why India added an extra spin option with Sundar joining the likes of Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.