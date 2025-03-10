Gautam Gambhir breaks the wall with Champions Trophy triumph but coaching redemption far from complete

Gautam Gambhir has once again demonstrated his knack for success, this time steering the Indian cricket team to victory in a new role – as head coach. The former cricketer, instrumental in India’s triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, added another ICC title to his illustrious record in his debut major white-ball coaching assignment. However, the road to victory wasn't all hunky dory. Before the tournament began, doubts swirled around his coaching credentials, and rumours of a rift with captain Rohit Sharma gained traction. Undeterred, Gambhir silenced the skeptics, keeping his focus firmly on the ultimate prize. Gautam Gambhir added another ICC title to his illustrious record in his debut major white-ball coaching assignment.(ANI Image)

Gambhir's back was against the wall when India finalised their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. The selectors opted for an unconventional mix of three fast bowlers and five spinners, sidelining talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj to accommodate Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana. This bold move sparked accusations of favouritism against the Indian head coach. Yet, Gambhir’s gamble proved its worth. Harshit stood out in the opening two matches, while Chakaravarthy came into his own in the third, weaving a web of spin that unravelled opponents throughout the tournament.

Gambhir took the reins of the Indian team fresh off a triumphant stint as mentor with KKR, coinciding with the Men in Blue’s soaring confidence after their T20 World Cup victory. However, his tenure as head coach hit an early snag with a 0-2 defeat in his debut ODI series against Sri Lanka, casting a shadow over the optimism. The downward spiral continued with a historic 0-3 home series loss to New Zealand –India’s first in over a decade. As the Indian batters faltered against spin, Gambhir’s preparation methods and coaching strategies came under intense scrutiny, drawing widespread criticism.

The pressure intensified during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Although India clinched the opening Test, the team buckled under mounting pressure as the series progressed, ultimately surrendering the trophy with a 1-3 defeat – their first loss to Australia after 10 years. Whispers circulated that the Champions Trophy might be Gambhir’s final shot at securing his role, yet he remained unshaken by external pressures, sticking to his bold decision-making.

Gambhir's redemption arc began during the three-match ODI series against England. He made a surprising call by selecting Harshit over Arshdeep Singh for the playing XI, despite the left-armer's initial inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad. Equally bold was his decision to drop KL Rahul to number 6 – a move many predicted would falter – while promoting Axar Patel to number 5, a shuffle that ultimately strengthened the batting lineup. Through it all, Gambhir stood by Rahul as the wicketkeeper-batter, and the 32-year-old repaid that faith, proving his adaptability and excelling in his dual role.

The Indian team kicked off the Champions Trophy in style, securing commanding victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan. Yet, Gambhir and Rohit didn’t hesitate to roll the dice in the clash against New Zealand, opting for a daring lineup featuring four spinners. The gamble paid off spectacularly, with Chakaravarthy bamboozling batters to claim a maiden wicket haul on his Champions Trophy debut. Emboldened by the success, the team management stuck with this spin-heavy combination for the knockout stages, a masterstroke that proved decisive on the Dubai pitches.

Gambhir's coaching redemption far from complete

Gambhir has silenced his doubters momentarily, clinching an ICC title, but his redemption remains a work in progress – more so in Test cricket, where his coaching has faced the harshest criticism. His strategies and choices during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy raised eyebrows, and he must now recalibrate his approach for the upcoming five-match Test series against England this summer. This could be a final flourish for legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, yet it’s equally pivotal for Gambhir to launch the new World Test Championship cycle on a strong note. Failure to do so might push the BCCI to adopt a split-coaching model for the first time.