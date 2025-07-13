Search Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Gautam Gambhir can't keep calm, hurls mouthful from Lord's balcony as Washington Sundar castles Joe Root

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 08:21 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir could not hold back his emotions after Washington Sundar provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Joe Root. 

India head coach Gautam Gambhir could not hold back his emotions after Washington Sundar provided the much-needed breakthrough to the side in the second session of Day 4 of the Lord's Test against England. Sundar castled Joe Root around his legs, and the ace batter had to walk back after scoring 40 runs. Once the former England captain was dismissed, Gambhir couldn't hold back his excitement as he hurled a mouthful from the Lord's Cricket Ground's balcony.

Gautam Gambhir could not hold back his emotions after Washington Sundar provided the much-needed breakthrough(Screengrab - JioHotstar)
Gautam Gambhir could not hold back his emotions after Washington Sundar provided the much-needed breakthrough(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

Gambhir's reaction isn't surprising, as Root had earlier survived a close call after on-field official Paul Reiffel didn't raise his finger when he was wrapped on the pads by a Mohammed Siraj delivery. India went for a review, but the replays showed it to be the umpire's call.

Root scored a century in the first innings, and he was key to England posting a challenging target in front of India. However, Sundar provided the much-needed breakthrough to India, and Gambhir was just not able to hold back his excitement.

Also Read: KL Rahul gets payback on Ben Stokes, walks past ENG captain after he goes down in pain

On the fourth ball of the 43rd over, Sundar cleaned up Root as he broke the partnership for the fifth wicket between the former England captain and Stokes. The World No.2 batter in Tests was bowled behind his legs.

The ball drifted in and sneaked past Root's bat to clatter into the leg-stump. Root lasted 96 balls at the crease, scoring 40 runs, including 1 four.

 

Minutes later, Washington Sundar got his second wicket as he rattled the stumps of yet another in-form batter, Jamie Smith. England's wicketkeeper walked back to the hut after scoring 8 runs off 14 balls.

Lord's Test going down to the wire

The Lord's Test between England and India is going down to the wire, and nothing much separates the two teams. Both sides posted 387 runs in the first innings. 

On Day 4, India gained the advantage after gaining four wickets in the morning session. Joe Root and Ben Stokes then put on more than 50 runs for the fifth wicket. However, Sundar brought India back into the contest as he dismissed Root and Jamie Smith.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy currently stands level at 1-1 and a thrilling final day is on the cards in the Lord's Test. 

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
