Search Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

KL Rahul gets payback on Ben Stokes, walks past ENG captain after he goes down in pain, Jurel joins him; only Jadeja…

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 08:11 PM IST

KL Rahul walked past England captain Ben Stokes after the latter went down after being struck by a Mohammed Siraj delivery. 

The Lord's Test between England and India is turning out to be an absorbing affair, with both teams having a realistic chance of staging a win and gaining a lead of 2-1 in the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The morning session on Day 4 saw four England wickets falling with Mohammed Siraj being the main wrecker-in-chief. Siraj continued to maintain the pressure even in the second session. England captain Ben Stokes was struck by a Siraj delivery in the box, and as a result, he immediately went down in pain.

KL Rahul walked past England captain Ben Stokes after the latter went down(England Cricket - X)
KL Rahul walked past England captain Ben Stokes after the latter went down(England Cricket - X)

The incident happened on the final ball of the 29th over. Siraj darted the delivery from a length, and it didn't bounce as much as Stokes expected. As a result, he was hit right on the box. The ball really kept low whilst coming in at pace.

Stokes went down in pain immediately. However, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel went straight past him. Only Ravindra Jadeja, who walked close to the batter to enquire about his well-being.

You might be wondering, well, this is pretty normal. But let's remind you about the Headingley Test, the series opener, where Rahul got hurt after being hit on the box by a delivery bowled by Stokes.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj pleads with Shubman Gill for review, captain reluctantly agrees; pacer vindicated

When Rahul was hit by the Stokes' delivery, the England captain refrained from checking up on the batter, and he even mouthed some words towards the India opening batter.

Root, Stokes dig their heels in

After losing four wickets in the opening session of Day 4, Stokes and Joe Root dug their heels in to frustrate India and keep the visitors at bay. In the morning session, England lost the wickets of Ben Duckett (12), Ollie Pope (4), Zak Crawley (22) and Harry Brook (23). 

Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he dismissed Duckett and Pope. On the other hand, Crawley was sent back to the hut by Nitish Kumar Reddy while Akash Deep rattled the stumps of Brook after the England batter went for a sweep shot.

Earlier, India and England both scored 387 runs in the first innings. England captain Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy currently stands at 1-1.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / KL Rahul gets payback on Ben Stokes, walks past ENG captain after he goes down in pain, Jurel joins him; only Jadeja…
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On