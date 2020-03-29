e-paper
Gautam Gambhir donates Rs 1 crore to PM CARES fund

Gautam Gambhir donates Rs 1 crore to PM CARES fund

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also said that he has donated Rs one crore from his MPLAD fund. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote:

cricket Updated: Mar 29, 2020 10:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of Gautam Gambhir
File image of Gautam Gambhir(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Former Indian batsman and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir said that he has released Rs one crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is time that all resources of the country be directed towards fighting COVID-19. Have released INR 1 Crore from my MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. Have also donated one month’s salary towards the Central Relief Fund. United we stand!!” said Gambhir.

Earlier, Gambhir had said in a statement that his foundation was distributing food packets to poor people in his constituency. The statement also said that during the lockdown, 2,000 packets of food were being prepared and distributed by the foundation, and that efforts were being made so that no one should have to worry about food at this time.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also said that he has donated Rs one crore from his MPLAD fund. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote: “I am depositing the amount now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to all BJP MPs to give Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS Fund to the National Relief Fund in fight against coronavirus.”

Currently, 819 active COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country and the pandemic has claimed 19 lives. Globally, the pandemic has taken around 30,000 lives.

