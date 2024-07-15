Gautam Gambhir's emotional reunion with Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding days after KKR goodbye

Newly-appointed head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, on Sunday, reunited with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh in Mumbai during the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. This was their first meeting since Gambhir big adieu to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise to join Team India as Rahul Dravid's successor. Gautam Gambhir met Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

In a video that set the internet on fire, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh was seen sharing a warm hug with former KKR mentor Gambhir during the wedding ceremony. The gestures from the two showed the camaraderie and respect they have for each other.

Gambhir, during the course of his illustrious cricketing career, was part of the KKR franchise for eight seasons between 2011 and 2017, during which he led the team to two IPL glories, in 2012 and 2014. Last year, before the auction in December for the IPL 2024 season, Gambhir returned to the KKR camp with a fresh role of a mentor. He had earlier served in that position in the previous two IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants.

KKR finished seventh in both their previous two seasons, but on Gambhir's return, the Shreyas Iyer-led side finished top of the table in the group stage, before beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final to claim a third trophy.

Amid the last month of IPL 2024, speculations were rife that Gambhir would be the next head coach of the Indian team as Dravid was set to step down following the end of his tenure after the T20 World Cup. However, reports claimed that the former India opener was in a bit of dilemma over taking the India role as he had to leave his position at KKR for which Shah Rukh had played an influential role on his return to the franchise and had even handed him a blank cheque, requesting him to stay for at least 10 seasons.

Earlier this month, after India's T20 World Cup win in Barbados, Gambhir was officially named as the India head coach, with his contract till the 2027 ODI World Cup. His first assignment will begin on July 27, with the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, where India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs. However, his first major goal will be guiding the Rohit Sharma-led side to a Champions Trophy win next February.