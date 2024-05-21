Gambhir's epic first reaction on hugging Virat Kohli at Chinnaswamy: 'Thought KKR would be top of Fairplay award table'

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir pulled off an internet-breaking act earlier in IPL 2024 when he hugged Virat Kohli during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, thus burying the hatchet over their ugly spat in the 2023 season in Lucknow. Speaking for the first time about the heartwarming gesture, Gambhir came up with an epic remark saying that he believed it would put Kolkata at the top of the Fairplay award table, contrary to their present ranking of ninth. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli hugged each other during the IPL 2024 match at Chinnaswamy

The Fairplay award is given to the team for their best on-field conduct through the course of the season with points being added after every match. Kolkata are currently ranked ninth in the table with 134 points, one more than RCB, in 14 matches.

"Honestly, I thought we would be at the top of the Fair Play Award table because of what happened in Chinnaswamy, Gambhir said during a discussion with R Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel as he referred to his hug with Kohli. There is no competition; irrespective of where we are on the points table, we should be at the top of the fair play award. But still, we are at the bottom."

Gambhir then admitted that the thought about the Fairplay award sparked after he was sent a message about KKR's current table standing, which left him wondering where the team went wrong in the last five games.

“Someone sent me a message a couple of days ago. KKR is where KKR is at the moment. I said yeah. At the top. ‘In fair play?’ I said number 10. ‘Is there a trophy?’ I said, No,” said Gambhir. “I still don’t understand. What have we done wrong in the last five games? Probably it’s just because I was sitting in the dugout."

Gambhir then took a sly dig at the IPL points system allotted for the Fairplay award, saying that no matter which team he is on, that franchise is guaranteed to finish at the bottom of the table.

“The moment I am there with any franchise to Fairplay award, we are either number nine or 10. Last year LSG was number nine and KKR is number 10. So if you want a Fairplay Award, stay away from me,” said Gambhir.