India captain Rohit Sharma and senior cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja kept the dressing room engaged during their frustrating wait for the weather to clear during Day 2 of the India vs Bangladesh second Test match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Only 35 overs of play have been possible in this Test match so far, as bad light and rain brought a premature end to the proceedings on Day 1. Gautam Gambhir goes LOL as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's jokes keep dressing room engaged during rain break in Kanpur

Things were grimmer on Saturday. When they arrived at the stadium, rain greeted both sides. The players could not get on the ground even once, as it was completely covered.

It was during that time that cameras caught Kohli, Jadeja and Rohit having a light-hearted chat with youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep, and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Kohli, as usual was doing most of the talking as the others, including coach Gambhir, shared a laugh.

Kohli has been in a jovial mood throughout this Test series. He has yet to get a big score, but that didn't dampen his spirits by any means. In the first Test in Chennai, he was seen dragging spinner Kuldeep Yadav with Rishabh Pant during a training session.

In Kanpur too, his antics saw no end. Kohli and Jadeja were seen copying Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action much to the delight of India's new assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test heads towards a washout

The Test match, however, headed towards a draw after no play was possible on Day 2. The drizzle in the morning turned into heavy rain, not letting the action begin on day two at Green Park Stadium.

The groundsmen put the three super soppers to work around 11:15 am after the rain stopped. The visibility was also poor.

As conditions did not improve, the second day's play was called off officially at 2:15pm. As per the weather forecast, the city is expected to receive rain even on Sunday but Monday and Tuesday are likely to be sunny and warm. In that scenario, the match seems to be headed for a draw. Bangladesh had ended the rain-curtailed opening day at 107 for three as only 35 overs could be bowled.

India pacer Akash Deep accounted for Bangladeshi openers -- Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam -- while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sent back rival skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the ChennaiTest by 280 runs.