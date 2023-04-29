Home / Cricket / Gambhir's impassive reaction sitting next to KL Rahul during LSG's record total sparks hilarious 'RCB' meme fest

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 29, 2023 09:24 AM IST

Following the record innings in Mohali, Gambhir's impassive reaction while sitting next to skipper KL Rahul went viral, sparking rib-ticking 'RCB' meme fest.

It was a win of an emphatic margin for Lucknow Super Giants in Friday at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali as the beat Punjab Kings by 56 runs to rise to the second spot in the IPL 2023 points table. The result was inevitable after LSG put on a record batting show in the first innings of tie with blitzkrieg show from Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran powering the total to 257 for five in 20 overs, the second-highest IPL total ever. Following the record innings in Mohali, LSG head coach Gautam Gambhir's impassive reaction while sitting next to skipper KL Rahul went viral, sparking rib-ticking 'RCB' meme fest.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan must have felt that dew would aid their cause in the chase as he put LSG to bat first. But all LSG nullified the dew effect by setting an improbable target for the hosts with half-centuries from Stoinis and Mayers.

ALSO READ: 'Who are these 43% clowns?': IPL mocked over KL Rahul vs Shikhar Dhawan 'India legend' poll during PBKS-LSG tie

The LSG opener had kicked off the proceedings in the powerplay and continued his demolition act against the new ball even as skipper KL Rahul departed early in the innings. He scored 54 off 24 before Ayush Badoni and Stoinis carried the momentum with their 89-run stand. The Aussie then found able assistance from Pooran as their pair added 76 runs more together to power LSG to 257 for five, the most ever by a team at the venue and against the Punjab franchise. It was also only the second ever 250-plus total in an IPL innings.

After the end of Lucknow's batting, Twitter was flooded with meme's on Gambhir's inexpressive reaction to total. Here are some of the tweets…

This was LSG's fifth win in the season in eight matches, same as Rajasthan Royals and Chenni Super Kings. Gujarat Titans too has as many wins, but of seven games. PBKS, on the other hand, remain in the sixth position with the margin of defeat having a significant effect on their net run rate.

