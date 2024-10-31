Gambhir drops 'IPL retention' remark in addressing Harshit Rana rumour: 'He just came here to prepare for Australia tour

A media report from the Indian camp in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium sparked a bizarre IPL retention theory. It said that Harshit Rana, who earned an India call-up twice in the last four months, has been added to the Test squad for the third and final match of the series against New Zealand and is even likely to make his international debut. With the Test due to begin on November 1, the day after all IPL franchises reveal their retention list, social media came up with a theory that former Kolkata Knight Riders mentor and incumbent India head coach Gautam Gambhir masterminded the Harshit move that could benefit KKR. Gautam Gambhir addressed Harshit Rana rumour

According to the rules of the IPL retention, an uncapped Indian player could be retained by a franchise for as low as INR 4 crore. With Harshit having delivered a stunning show in IPL 2024, where he picked up 19 wickets in 13 matches, the most by an uncapped player and fifth-highest overall, it seemed likely that KKR would retain him for the next season. And with the Delhi speedster remaining uncapped, it would benefit KKR in not having to shell out enough from their purse to retain him.

The theory sparked after The Indian Express reported that Harshit was called up for the Mumbai Test against New Zealand. Although India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar shrugged off the rumour on Wednesday, the fast bowler was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, bowling in the nets against India batters. However, Gambhir denied the rumour as well, while dropping an 'IPL retention' remark, saying that he only joined the Indian camp with work with bowling coach Morne Morkel for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia, for which he was picked last week.

"We are not in a situation where can think of that (giving chance to players who have not played). "Harshit Rana is not part of the squad. He has just come here to prepare for the Australia tour, Abhishek (Nayar) made it clear yesterday. IPL retention has nothing to be spoken about, we have a Test match here. Everyone is available for selection, we will take a call tomorrow," he told the reporters in Mumbai.

Gambhir not ready to blame batters for New Zealand loss

The batters have faced the brunt of criticism after India suffered their first Test series loss at home in 12 years against New Zealand. However, Gambhir was not ready to point his fingers at the batting unit for the debacle.

"Everyone has the responsibility, I cannot say just the batters have let us down," Gambhir said at the press conference ahead of the third Test.

Gambhir admitted that the Test series defeat hurt the team but said it should spur the team to do better in future.

"I am not going to sugarcoat that it is hurting. It should hurt and that will make us better. What is wrong in being in this position?

"I am sure this will push the youngsters to be better cricketers. If we have results like Kanpur, might as well have results like this and keep moving forward," said Gambhir.