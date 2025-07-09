'Gautam Gambhir ko kuch mat bolo': India head coach gets protection after winning a Test in England without Kohli, Rohit

The Indian cricket team is currently on the high of winning the Edgbaston Test against England, with Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep, all contributing significantly towards the Men in Blue’s historic victory at Edgbaston. But while the players deserve their flowers for the way they performed, one man who got left behind is Gautam Gambhir. The head coach of the Indian cricket team has received enormous flak for India's unforgettable Test record since the start of the last season. In fact, the public backlash after getting blanked 0-3 against New Zealand at home and losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in England was so intense that it was as if Gambhir was the sole reason behind India’s poor performances in whites. In May, when stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from Test cricket, Gambhir was blamed for it the most, with fans confident that it was he who forced them into retirement. Gautam Gambhir must be a happy man(AP)

And how does he respond? In the same way he always does. By letting his decision-making do the talking. Gambhir was lambasted left, right and centre when India decided not to include Kuldeep Yadav in the Playing XI and rested Jasprit Bumrah despite 8 days of rest. Still, the coach backed his instincts. Five days later, India emerged victorious, with Gambhir's decisions proving wise. It may still be early days in the series, but despite his poor batting record in England, Gambhir's mind has ticked most boxes in the 10 days of Test cricket played in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy thus far.

While not many have credited Gambhir with India's inspirational turnaround after the loss at Leeds, former India cricketer Yograj Singh praised the head coach. The outspoken Yograj protected Gambhir fiercely, along with his son Yuvraj Singh, saying that individuals like him don't deserve to be questioned

"The Indian players are consistently growing and improving their game. We will support them always. Gautam Gambhir ko kuch mat bolo (We should not speak about Gautam Gambhir). He is doing well. Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Rahul Dravid are giving back to cricket because they have received so much. Even if our team loses the series, we should not demoralise them. If you lose, you will not be there to explain; if you win, you don't have to explain. We hope that we win the series under the captaincy of Shubman Gill," Yograj told ANI.

'To with without Kohli and Rohit is just…'

Questions were asked of this Indian team, after Kohli and Rohit's retirements, as to whether this inexperienced bunch of players would be able to accomplish what no other Indian team has since 2007 – win a Test series in England. And in both matches, players have proven that they are no pushovers without Ro-Ko. KL Rahul has slotted in brilliantly as opener in place of Rohit, scoring 236 runs in four innings, whereas the world continues to go gaga over Gill, who has taken over Kohli’s sacred No. 4 position, and amassed 585 runs in just two Tests. If that’s not domination, we wonder what is?

"It’s astonishing. That the team has performed the way it has, especially without Virat Kohli, without Rohit Sharma. Well done, boys,” added Yograj.