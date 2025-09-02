Gautam Gambhir mentions Virat Kohli before India's Asia Cup campaign, 'hasn't watched cricket' since England Tests

The last 15-odd days have proven to be a very boring and monotonous time for an Indian cricket fan. There's absolutely nothing happening in the world of cricket, and even though series such as South Africa vs England, the Pakistan tri-series and the ODIs between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe tend to bring some excitement back, the real deal is still a week away. The Asia Cup, the premier tournament of the sub-continent, is back from next Tuesday, setting the stage for a gruelling, non-stop and packed Indian cricketing calendar ahead until the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli, right, was brought up by Gautam Gambhir(AFP)

A crammed calendar in recent memory is rare, which is why the players and other members of the Indian cricket team are enjoying some much-needed time off. Even Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian team, has distanced himself from the sport for the time being before he hits the ground running from September 5 onwards. Gambhir, the two-time World Cup-winning coach, recently turned up for the final of the Delhi Premier League, where he admitted that he hasn't been watching a lot of cricket lately.

"I've been at home and I haven't watched a lot of cricket, but it's a great platform for a lot of these boys who can showcase their talent. And DPL is a fantastic job. They've done a great job of giving such kind of a platform to so many players who can showcase their talent," Gambhir said while speaking to the broadcaster.

"I think there will never be a shortage of talent in Delhi, because a lot of kids go and will play cricket, and obviously, the local competitions are really tough. And I believe, Delhi has so much to offer, not only for Delhi cricket, but a lot for India cricket as well. And hopefully these boys will keep showcasing the talent."

Gautam Gambhir's rapid-fire

In another segment, Gambhir mentioned the likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Jasprit Bumrah. In a rapid-fire round, he was asked to name the cricketer who first came to mind when he heard certain words or terms.

Clutch: Sachin Tendulkar

Desi Boy: Virat Kohli

Speed: Jasprit Bumrah

Golden Arm: Nitish Rana

Most Stylish: Shubman Gill

Mr. Consistent: Rahul Dravid

Run Machine: VVS Laxman

Most Funny: Rishabh Pant

Death Over Specialist: "Wanted to mention Bumrah, but since I have already taken his name, so Zaheer Khan".