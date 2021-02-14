Gautam Gambhir names two key England batsmen India should be wary of in the second Test
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir identified the key batsmen for England in the ongoing second Test match between India and England in Chennai. Many experts believe India have already batted themselves to a very strong position by reaching 300 for six at stumps on Day 1 on a Chennai track that started to turn from the first session of the Test match.
Gambhir, however, said India would need to go past England captain Joe Root and opener Dom Sibley in order to get a firm grip on this Test.
“The key batters from England’s point of view are Dom Sibley and Joe Root,” Gambhir said on Star Sports at the end of day’s play.
The former India opener said Sibley has the ability to bat and India should wary about the opener as he can frustrate the opposite with his temperament.
“Sibley bats time, he’s not gonna throw his wicket away, you have to get him out. He’s a little bit like Pujara. Not gonna compare him as Pujara is in a different league and Sibley is just starting his career. He’s someone who’s got the temperament and you need that when you have to keep blocking to frustrate the bowlers,” Gambhir added.
Root got a record double hundred in the previous Test, leading England to victory and Sibley too batted well for his 87 on the first day.
Gambhir, however, said it will be a different ballgame together as it won’t be easy for strokes players like Root on this track against a different Indian attack comprising Ravichandran Ashwin, debutant Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.
“It’s not gonna be easy for stroke players. England can bat pretty well. We’ve seen some unpredictable and unimaginable things happening. But it’s gonna be very difficult for England if India get to 370-375. Axar is going to be dangerous. Kuldeep can probably finish the tail. So different challenges, against a different bowling attack,” Gambhir added.
