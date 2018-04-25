Gautam Gambhir not first to quit as captain of an IPL team, Ricky Ponting did it too
Gautam Gambhir became the first captain in IPL 2018 to step down due to poor performance. Gambhir resigned as Delhi Daredevils captain to hand over the captaincy to Shreyas Iyercricket Updated: Apr 25, 2018 17:27 IST
Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League team Delhi Daredevils. The former Indian batsman, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL crown twice, said he quit due to poor form.
Rookie Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer was announced as the new skipper. Gambhir announced his decision alongside Delhi Daredevils coach Ricky Ponting. The former Australian captain had also quit captaincy after a string of poor scores for Mumbai Indians.
The 36-year-old Gambhir said he was not able to handle the captaincy pressure.
“The bell started ringing after the last game (against KXIP at Kotla) and it was time to take the call. My own performance has not been up to the mark. Maybe I was too desperate to turn things around,” Gambhir said.
“I was sitting alone and thinking, I couldn’t handle the pressure... I was not good enough and that is all,” he added.
Gautam Gambhir is not a unique case. IPL has several instances when a captain stepped down when the desired results didn’t come. Here are some instances:
Year: 2008
Team: Deccan Chargers
Who replaced whom: Adam Gilchrist replaced VVS Laxman
Result: Deccan Chargers finished last
Year: 2009
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Who replaced whom: Anil Kumble replaced Kevin Pietersen
Result: Royal Challengers Bangalore reached final and lost
Year: 2012
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Who replaced whom: Virat Kohli replaced Daniel Vettori
Result: Royal Challengers Bangalore finished fifth
Year: 2012
Team: Deccan Chargers
Who replaced whom: Cameron White replaced Kumar Sangakkara
Result: Deccan Chargers finished ninth
Year: 2013
Team: Mumbai Indians
Who replaced whom: Rohit Sharma replaced Ricky Ponting
Result: Mumbai Indians won title
Year: 2014
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Who replaced whom: Darren Sammy replaced Shikhar Dhawan
Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad finished sixth
Year: 2015
Team: Rajasthan Royals
Who replaced whom: Steve Smith replaced Shane Watson
Result: Rajasthan Royals lost in Eliminator
Year: 2016
Team: Kings XI Punjab
Who replaced whom: Murali Vijay replaced David Miller
Result: Kings XI Punjab finished eighth and last