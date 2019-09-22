Gautam Gambhir pays tribute to Yuvraj Singh, urges BCCI to retire his number 12 jersey

cricket

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:10 IST

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has lavished rich praise on Yuvraj Singh as he spoke about India’s winning campaign in the 2007 World T20. He remembered the contribution of Yuvraj Singh and asked the BCCI to consider retiring jersey number 12.

“The month of September, meanwhile, has special emotions for me,” Gambhir wrote in TOI. “It was in this month in 2007 that we won the ICC T20 World Cup. The incredible Yuvraj Singh was in his elements. Just for the performance in that tournament and in the 2011 World Cup, I’d urge BCCI to retire the number 12 jersey that he wore. It will be a fitting tribute to a once-in-a-lifetime cricketer.”

12 years ago, I had microphone in my hand and junior had the willow. Relive the magic - @YUVSTRONG12 https://t.co/XiiTNPE1n7 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 19, 2019

The opener, was himself, in superlative form as he scored 227 runs including three half-centuries, and finished as the second-highest run-getter during the event. “Overall, our win typified how ‘keeping-it-simple’ works. Perhaps playing the inaugural T20 World Cup worked for us,” Gambhir said.

He goes on to add that as a team they were only concerned about the present and were not too bothered about how the rest of the tournament panned out.

“We didn’t know what was coming. Hence, rather than worrying about the future we concentrated on the next delivery. I remember asking my dear friend Yuvraj the secret of hitting those six sixes against England. Prince – as I call him fondly – said, “Gauti yaar buss ho gaya (it just happened), I never planned. What Yuvraj is saying is he kept it simple. He batted with a clear mind,” he further wrote in his column.



First Published: Sep 22, 2019 18:10 IST