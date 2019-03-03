Gautam Gambhir picks India’s squad for World Cup 2019, names surprise inclusion

Former India skipper Gautam Gambhir has revealed his pick for India’s World Cup 2019 squad and the 15-member squad was filled with surprises. Gambhir picked veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as his third spinner along with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal while youngster Rishabh Pant was not included.

With the domination of the wrist spinners, Ashwin have found it difficult to regain his position in the side and his injuries have certainly not helped his cause. The last ODI match he played was against West Indies in North Sound on June 30, 2017 and although he was part of the Test team in Australia, an abdominal strain sidelined him.

However, Gambhir told Star Sports during his analysis that Ashwin will be a good pick for the Indian cricket team considering his experience and he can also help the young spinners in improving their skills.

When it comes to the wicket-keeping options, Gambhir went with just specialist in the form of MS Dhoni and said that KL Rahul can be the second choice. That means that according to the former opening batsmen, both Dinesh Karthik and young sensation Rishabh Pant will not be a part of the squad which will represent India in the World Cup.

Gambhir’s predicted squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Vijay Shankar

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 16:49 IST