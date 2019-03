India were in bit of a hole in Hyderabad, they got off to a bright start courtesy Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but then three quick wickets saw the chase go off the tracks.

However, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni took charge of the chase and added 141 runs for the fourth wicket to see India through. Reflecting on the effort of the middle order, captain Virat Kohli said that it was good to see the middle order taking up the responsibility to win the game for the side.

“At 99 for 3 (India were four down), I was speaking to Ravi [Shastri] bhai, and I said this is good. These guys have to do it and they have to get us across the line. The way Kedar and MS took responsibility, it was great to see,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

Speaking about the composition of the middle order, the captain said that the flair of Kedar and experience of MS Dhoni combined effectively which will be great for the side in crunch situations.

“We did a good job with the ball. The wicket didn’t offer as much as it did under the lights, which was surprising. You have experience with MS and flair with Kedar who is also experienced now. That partnership was outstanding and it was more or less a complete performance. That set the platform,” the captain said.

