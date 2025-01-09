Gautam Gambhir's plan leaves another India star's future across formats doubtful amid Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma debate

Amid the ongoing debate on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future across formats beyond the Champions Trophy in the wake of their poor showing in the recently completed Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, another senior Indian player's future across formats is hanging in the balance, with the star cricketer no longer in head coach Gautam Gambhir's scheme of things. India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir at a press conference in Sydney. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

According to a report in the Times of India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's future is currently uncertain across all the formats after a concerning show in red-ball and white-ball cricket over the last few months. BCCI sources told the newspaper that Gambhir and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee are keen on forming a core group keeping the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, although it is yet to be seen if the planning for that ICC tournament begins with the impending Champions Trophy.

"Gambhir has been very assertive about creating core teams according to formats. As of now, he hasn't quite tinkered with the longer formats but has a clear vision for creating a strong base for the ODI World Cup. He is keen on giving exposure to a few more identified players," a BCCI source told TOI. “It's all about when the selectors decide the transition needs to kick in. They will discuss if they want to go with a safe option in Jadeja or move on right now.”

The report further added that selectors are on the verge of dropping Jadeja from their ODI scheme of things after a poor return with the bat at No. 7 in the last two years, with the left-hander having strike rate of just 75. In fact, he was not considered for the ODI tour of Sri Lanka last year shortly after his T20I retirement.

Will Jadeja make the Champions Trophy cut?

As things stand now, Axar Patel has pipped Jadeja in the pecking order with Washington Sundar also in the scheme of things for the spin all-rounders spot. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile stands as the favourite to make the Champions Trophy squad as a sole specialist spinner.

The source further told TOI that while Jadeja remains in contention for both the England Test tour and the Champions Trophy, the selectors will decide the eventual fate by the end of this weekend.

"Even in Test cricket, he has struggled to get going, though his bowling has been steady. There is an urge to move on from him, especially in the ODI format. It will be a tough call in the coming days." the source added

"When it comes to Test cricket, Jadeja is still fairly in contention for the England tour due to lack of experience in the middle order. But the selectors will have to take a call during the home season. For the Champions Trophy, selectors will be aware that pitches in Dubai have historically been helpful to slow bowlers," the source said.