Gambhir's ploy 'backfired', India told to get Siraj back for Pakistan showdown: 'Why take him to Champions Trophy?'

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned the Rohit Sharma-led side might not require the services of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Champions Trophy, which will begin next week. With head coach Gautam Gambhir's plan backfired, Chopra urged India to reconsider the line-up, keeping the crucial Pakistan clash in mind. India's chief coach Gautam Gambhir stands beside a net as he watches a practice session (AP)

In a surprising move during the opening game of the ODI series against England last week, India sought a left-right combination in the absence of an injured Virat Kohli. Jaiswal was handed his debut cap and made to open to Rohit, while regular opener Shubman Gill was pushed down to No. 3.

While it was later hinted that India were approaching the plan with the Champions Trophy in mind, the ploy backfired. Shreyas Iyer, who was initially set to miss the game but found his name on the team sheet after Kohli's injury, reminded the management of his importance in the ODI setup. On the other hand, Jaiswal was dismissed for just 15 runs on his debut.

"The batting order is looking set. Rohit has started scoring runs. Shubman Gill is our vice-captain, and he is in good form. Virat Kohli will eventually return to form. Even if he doesn’t, god forbid, India are not going to drop him. Shreyas Iyer is at No. 4. At No. 5, whether it’s KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, or Axar Patel, the slot is settled. One of the two—Rahul and Pant—will have to be left out. And then you have an extra batter," Chopra said on his YouTube show.

"You might not require Yashasvi Jaiswal. That’s a possibility. You wanted to maintain a left-right, left-right combination in the batting order. Now, you won’t be able to do it. You have played your hand, and that has backfired," he added.

Jaiswal out, Siraj in?

Chopra reckoned with Jaiswal no longer needed in the Champions Trophy squad, where he was picked as a back-up opener, India could reconsider Mohammed Siraj as a replacement amid the uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness.

"You can’t play Yashasvi. So, if you can’t play him, why take him to the Champions Trophy? I think Mohammed Siraj’s chances of playing are higher than Yashasvi Jaiswal’s. I see a strong chance for Mohammed Siraj to be included, especially if you feel the need for experience in the bowling attack against Pakistan. You might want to go in with three fast bowlers—Siraj could come in. Then, Yashasvi might have to make way," Chopra said.

All eight participating teams have one more day to finalise on the Champions Trophy squad.