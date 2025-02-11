Gautam Gambhir's potential backup plan for Jasprit Bumrah gets negative review: ‘We’re told Rana is Dube's replacement'

The Indian team management is in a tricky spot with uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the Champions Trophy as the squad-locking deadline nears. Bumrah has reportedly joined the NCA for rehabilitation, where the medical team is assessing him to prepare a report on his match availability for the Champions Trophy, which will start on February 19. The BCCI also has to prepare a backup plan if he fails to get the fitness certificate, and it seems like Gautam Gambhir has identified Harshit Rana as the potential replacement. The young Delhi pacer, who made his international debut on the Australian tour last year during BGT, was picked over Arshdeep Singh in the XI for the first two ODIs against England. India's Harshit Rana reacts after a misfield during 2nd ODI.(REUTERS)

However, former India opener Aakash Chopra isn't very convinced with the potential backup plan of Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma, as he feels that if Bumrah fails to make it, then they have to make a pivot.

"India will have to change the entire goalpost if Bumrah isn't there. They will have to make a solid pivot and it's good if they do that because if they don't and become adamant that the team would be ready if they only keep Harshit for Bumrah, would we be really ready?" Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer turned commentator asserted that Rana doesn't look ready to fill in Bumrah's big shoes. The young paceman has picked four wickets in the first two ODIs against England.

"It just doesn't feel ready. It seems like the coat hasn't come when you have to go to a wedding. It's a feeling like that. I feel a lot of options will get opened up if Bumrah isn't there. One will be that Harshit Rana will automatically come into the team," he added.

“Jasprit Bumrah cannot be Shivam Dube's like-for-like replacement”

Chopra pointed out that Rana was chosen as the like-for-like replacement to Shivam Dube during the T20I series against England as a concussion substitute. He said if the team management feels the Delhi pace is similar to the Mumbai all-rounder, then he can be an ideal replacement for Bumrah.

"However, that will not solve the problem because Bumrah and Harshit Rana are not like-for-like replacements. We were told Harshit Rana is Shivam Dube's like-for-like replacement. Jasprit Bumrah cannot be Shivam Dube's like-for-like replacement," Chopra observed.