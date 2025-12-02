‘Gautam Gambhir puts me under pressure in practice’: Tilak Varma says Rohit, Kohli's presence gives confidence to team

India batter Tilak Varma said head coach Gautam Gambhir played a pivotal role in shaping his growing confidence, revealing that Gambhir routinely places him in high-pressure situations during practice to prepare him for the toughest moments in international cricket. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with players(PTI)

Ahead of India’s second ODI against South Africa in Raipur on Wednesday, Varma spoke about the intense training environment Gambhir has created and how it has helped him evolve as a multi-format batter.

“Gautam sir always gives me confidence,” Varma said. “He tells me that if you have the skill, you can play all formats and do well in all formats. He puts me under pressure in practice sessions so I can learn how to handle pressure in matches. He keeps challenging me because he believes I have the capability. That backing means a lot to me.”

Varma, who has yet to make his Test debut, has impressed in white-ball cricket with 661 runs in 23 matches at an average of 38.88, including four fifties and a century. His innings in Ranchi during India’s 17-run win over South Africa underscored his growing maturity as India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The young left-hander also highlighted the impact of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on his development, saying that sharing the dressing room with two of India’s greatest modern batters lifts the confidence of the entire group.

“When Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are in the same team, the confidence level is completely different,” Varma said on JioStar. “They have so much experience and knowledge, and I try to take as much advice from them as possible. I speak to Virat bhai a lot, especially about fitness and running between the wickets. His intensity is incredible. I love running too, so I really enjoy that part of the game. If we play together, running between the wickets with him is something I look forward to.”

Kohli’s 52nd ODI century and Rohit’s composed fifty had set up India’s win in the first ODI, and Varma said watching them succeed continues to push him to raise his own standards, particularly as he aims to cement a place in both ODIs and Tests.