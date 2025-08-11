Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill reminded of 2017-2018 Test star to fix final piece in jigsaw: 'In NZ, AUS, ENG, you need…'

Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan has pointed out what is missing from the Indian Test team's jigsaw after they drew the five-match Test series 2-2. Team India, under Shubman Gill's leadership, put up a spirited performance on the England tour. Few would have expected the series to finish in a 2-2 stalemate, especially with India in the midst of a transitional phase. However, the youthful squad seized the moment, delivering performances that sent a clear message—they are prepared to take charge of world cricket in the post-Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin era. India head coach Gautam Gambhir speaks to Shubman Gill during practice.(Reuters)

However, the Indian team still has an area of concern, which Gautam Gambhir and Gill need to address going forward in the World Test Championship cycle - the fast-bowling all-rounder spot. Both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur failed to make much of an impact on the England tour. Shardul played two Tests on the tour in which he scored just 45 runs and claimed two wickets. While Nitish, who was ruled out of the series midway, also scored 45 runs and claimed three wickets in the two matches he played.

McMillan has offered a solution to the big problem and said they need a player like Hardik Pandya in the Test line-up who ticks all the boxes with bat and ball. Pandya, who has played 11 Tests for India, last played a red-ball match in 2018.

“In Asian conditions, you need a spin-bowling allrounder like Jadeja, Washington or previously R Ashwin. In New Zealand, Australia and England, you need a fast-bowling allrounder. It is where India are missing a player like Hardik Pandya who can bowl medium pace and bat lower down the order," Mcmillan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

'Shubman Gill will get better with experience'

The former Kiwi all-rounder also gave his verdict on Shubman Gill's captaincy, as the Indian star impressed him with the way he handled the pressure-cooked series. He further stated that things will only get better with Gill as the captain of the side.

“He looks like a good captain. The first series is very tough. In such a pressure-cooked series, he probably made a few mistakes. But you expect those in his first series. He will get better with experience. He is the future, so India will invest in him. He will get to know his team’s game, which I think is really important, and the style of play," he added.