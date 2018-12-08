Gautam Gambhir steals the show, scores century in farewell Ranji Trophy match

Gautam Gambhir was in top form in his farewell match as he scored a brilliant century during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra on Saturday. Gambhir had announced that he will be retiring from cricket after this match and the veteran batsman got a perfect farewell to his incredible career.

Gambhir went on to score 112 off 185 balls with the help of ten boundaries as he guided Delhi to a big total along with Hiten Dalal and Dhruv Shorey. Delhi were well placed in reply to the visitors’ first-innings score of 390.

On Friday, there was a security breach with a fan trying to click a selfie before being hauled up as the southpaw who helped India win two World Cups (World T20 in 2007, 50-over World Cup in 2011) took guard.

He was given the Guard of Honour by teammates at every break and his wife turned up with two daughters just after Gambhir completed fifty runs.Gambhir was twice dropped in the slips but it didn’t matter during the 152 balls that he played as the trademark grit was in full display during his brilliant knock at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

