Gambhir's template under scanner as Vengsarkar demands shake-up for Manchester Test: 'Can't win with part-time bowlers'

The defeat at Lord's on Monday left India in must-win territory as they now head to Manchester for the fourth Test match of the five-game series against England. Whether India will make changes to their playing XI remains a speculation, but former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has urged head coach Gautam Gambhir to do away with his template as he demanded a shake-up for the Old Trafford Test. What changes will India make for 4th Test vs England?(HT_PRINT)

Unlike the Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli era, where India fielded a more attacking side, with specialist bowling options, with the clear mindset of picking 20 wickets in a match, Gambhir has believed in stacking more all-rounders in the XI to maintain a balance between the two departments.

During the ongoing tour in England, India used fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the playing XI for the series opener in Leeds, alongside spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Following a five-wickets defeat in that match, India replaced Thakur with another fast-bowling all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had earlier impressed in the tour of Australia, and added a third all-rounder in Washington Sundar.

India won the second Test, although it was largely due to specialist fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep picking up 16 wickets between themselves amid a batting charge led by captain Shubman Gill, but lost the third at Lord's.

Speaking to RevSportz, Vengsarkar wanted Gambhir to do away with part-time bowling options and called for the inclusion of left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who has yet to make his Test debut, and Kuldeep Yadav.

"I would pick Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav. Arshdeep is a good left-arm bowler who can move the ball in the air and off the wicket, which is crucial in English conditions. He can also reverse swing the ball, which is important. I have seen him bowl," he said.

When asked whom the two would replace, the former India selector added: "I would drop Nitish Reddy and perhaps one more player to make room for Arshdeep. I think Siraj and Bumrah should keep their places, but Reddy could make way. Kuldeep Yadav could also replace someone like Washington Sundar. You need five bowlers in a Test match to win it. If your six batters can't put up a good total, the bowlers need to take responsibility. You can't win a Test match with part-time bowlers."

Vengsarkar rather showed confidence that the combination of Jadeja and Kuldeep would help India pick up all 20 wickets in Manchester.

"You definitely need five bowlers, and Kuldeep Yadav could be a good option if the conditions support spin. With Bumrah, Siraj and Arshdeep, plus a spinner like Kuldeep, India would have the right mix of bowlers. They can win with this combination, but the batters must take responsibility," he added.

India have yet to win a Test match at the Old Trafford. They have played at the venue nine times in history - England won four, while five others ended in a draw. India's last Test at the venue was in 2021, which was later cancelled due to a Covid outbreak in the touring camp.