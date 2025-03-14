Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gambhir told to use his Champions Trophy trump card for England Tests in startling suggestion: 'It's a swollen nerve...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 14, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Ahead of the England tour, which will be preceded by an arduous IPL 2025 season, Gautam Gambhir has been sent a startling suggestion on team selection.

After answering his critics with a Champions Trophy haul on Sunday in Dubai, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has his eyes set on the next nig assignment - Test tour of England - slated to begin in late June, which will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle. Ahead of the tour, which will be preceded by an arduous IPL 2025 season, Gambhir has been sent a startling suggestion on team selection.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's next assignment will be the tour of England(BCCI - X)
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's next assignment will be the tour of England(BCCI - X)

Speaking on Sports Today, former India cricketer Navjot Singh urged Gambhir to use his Champions Trophy trump card to gain an advantage over Ben Stokes' men and help India secure their first Test series win in England since 2007. Sidhu suggested India to pick Varun Chakravarthy for the tour as he reminded Gambhir of England's vulnerability against mystery spin.

"Mystery spinners are England's weakness. It's a swollen nerve for England. Will you leave out Varun Chakravarthy? No, you will have to play him. Or you will play Kuldeep Yadav with his high-end deliveries from both ends, they can't read him," Sidhu said.

Notably, Varun emerged as India's best bowler in the tournament despite having played just three games. He finished with nine wickets in three matches, including a five-wicket haul, at an economy rate of under five.

Despite his white-ball exploits, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is unlikely to consider Varun for the Test tour, given that the Tamil Nadu bowler played just one First Class match in his career back in 2018.

Gambhir's 'A' plan for England tour

According to a Times of India report, Gambhir has already devised a plan to get a head start on his preparations for the England tour as he is set to accompany the India 'A' team on a visit to the country, which will be played before the senior team's five-match contest. The move aims at the former India opener to prepare his reserve pool for the campaign.

"Gambhir has been in discussions with the BCCI since he returned from Australia. He has expressed his desire to travel with the India 'A' team to get a clearer view of the reserve pool," a BCCI source told TOI. "With India winning the Champions Trophy after Gambhir's insistence for certain wild card players, one may expect him to assert more in future."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On