Gautam Gambhir's unmissable 'pearly whites' reaction leaves commentators gobsmacked during KKR's stunning win against MI

Kolkata Knight Riders incurred back-to-back forgettable seasons in 2022 and 2023, where they finished seventh in both. However, with the return of their former captain, Gautam Gambhir, who led them to two IPL title glories in 2012 and 2014, as a mentor, KKR not only became the first side in the 2024 season to qualify for playoffs but also almost assured themselves of a top-two finish this season. KKR secured the qualification spot on Saturday, after beating Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in the rain-truncated encounter at the Eden Gardens. Gautam Gambhir's reaction during KKR's 18-run win against MI

KKR maintained their dominance for the most part of the match, reducing MI to five wickets for 92 runs in 12.1 overs. With the equation of 66 runs required off the remaining 23 balls, it seemed like a daunting task for the visitors, who had lost half their side. However, young Tilak Varma emerged as a lone warrior, threatening to single-handedly chase down the target.

The left-handed smashed 15 runs against Harshit Rana in the 14th over after getting a boundary against Andre Russell, before Naman Dhir joined the act with two sixes and a four against the West Indies all-rounder in the penultimate over. With both batters set, the remaining 22 runs in the final six balls seemed like a possible task for the duo, but Rana held his nerves to dismiss both the youngsters in a space of three balls as MI were restricted to 139 for eight.

Following the dismissal of Varma in the third ball of the final over, Rana was ecstatic and so were the rest of the KKR members, but the one that left commentators gobsmacked was Gambhir's reaction in the dugout. The former Kolkata captain broke into a rare smile as he celebrated the dismissal.

'If anybody would have done it for MI, it was Tilak Varma, but he is gone now. Oh... the smile, smile. Why not, come on, Danny (Morrison)," exclaimed former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta on-air. The ex-New Zealand cricketer quickly responded, saying: "GG, I swear I saw his pearly whites!"

The win not only helped KKR script a double against MI, but also saw them secure a playoffs berth with two games left in hand, which will decide if they will guarantee themselves a top-two finish.

This was also KKR's final game at the Eden Gardens this season as the Shreyas Iyer-led side will next travel to Ahmedabad to face Gujarat Titans before taking on Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.