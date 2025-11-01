Gautam Gambhir's selection calls questioned by World Cup winning captain, ‘surprised’ by Arshdeep Singh's exclusion

Former Australian captain, Aaron Finch, weighed in on India’s selection after their four-wicket defeat at the MCG, arguing that the side went too heavy on batting and should restore Arshdeep Singh for the next match in Hobart. Speaking on JioHotstar, Finch said he would be very surprised if the left-arm seamer isn’t back in the XI. Arshdeep Singh bowls during the second one-day international (ODI) men's cricket match between Australia,(AFP)

Finch makes a case for Arshdeep

“Arshdeep Singh should be in the team. I would be very surprised if he doesn’t make it back for the next game. One thing I have learned about T20 cricket, when you go in with too many batters, sometimes the responsibility gets diluted,” Finch aids, stressing that over-stocking batting can often backfire in the format.

Expanding on the risk of carrying one extra batter, Finch added, “Batters subconsciously assume someone else will get the job done. But if you play one fewer batter, it’s amazing how often the rest step up. India clearly has the World Cup in mind, and this series is part of that process of finding the right combinations to win that tournament,” he said.

Finch also touched on India’s bowling arc on the night, praising Jasprit Bumrah’s opening burst but pointing out how Australia wrestled control soon after. “The first over that Bumrah bowled was really good and gave the Australian openers some headaches. But after that, Harshit Rana went for a bit of punishment, Travis Head did most of the damage early on, and then Mitchell Marsh joined in later.”

According to Finch, the Indian bowlers were also undermined by an under-par total, “There just weren’t enough runs on the board for the bowlers to defend. It wasn’t a massive shortfall in target, but a few extra runs could have made things very interesting, he said.

On the batting front, Finch singled out Abhishek Sharma for praise after his counter-attacking 68 and composure under pressure. “This was one of Abhishek Sharma’s better innings in terms of the composure he showed. Batsmen like him force you into a corner. And when he gets on a roll, it’s almost impossible to stop him, he said, while noting that Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh managed the game well to limit Abhishek’s strike. “But I thought Mitchell Marsh also captained exceptionally well to make sure that Abhishek was stranded down the other end for a lot of that first innings,” Finch concluded.