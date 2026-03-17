Gavaskar faces fury as Pakistan-born cricketer brands his Abrar Ahmed take 'vile': 'Don’t care how many runs he scored'

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has come under sharp criticism from Pakistan-born former England cricketer Azeem Rafiq following his controversial remarks on Abrar Ahmed’s signing by Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred 2026 auction. Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with Sunrisers Leeds signing Abrar Ahmed (PTI)

Writing in his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar questioned the decision of the Indian-owned franchise to sign the Pakistan mystery spinner for £190,000. He argued that the backlash surrounding the move was “hardly surprising” given the historical context and sensitivities attached to cricketing ties between the two nations.

Gavaskar went a step further in his argument, suggesting that payments made to Pakistani cricketers could indirectly contribute to the country’s state machinery through taxation, thereby raising broader concerns over the implications of such financial transactions. He also questioned whether sporting success in overseas leagues should take precedence over such considerations, particularly for Indian-owned entities.

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The remarks, however, did not go down well with Rafiq, who reacted strongly on social media. The former Yorkshire off-spinner labelled Gavaskar’s comments as “vile” and “absolutely ridiculous,” calling for them to be condemned.

“This is absolutely ridiculous and should be condemned. How are these comments acceptable? I don’t care how many runs you have scored. Vile stuff from Gavaskar,” Rafiq wrote on X.

Rafiq further challenged Gavaskar’s stance by questioning whether the former India captain had taken a similar position in his professional commitments, particularly during India-Pakistan matches where he has been part of the commentary panel.