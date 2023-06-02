Home / Cricket / Gavaskar, Ganguly, Hussain: Full list of India vs Australia WTC final commentators announced

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 02, 2023 03:31 PM IST

The official TV and digital broadcasters of the India vs Australia WTC final, have announced an illustrious list of commentators.

As the dust around MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings pulling off a fairytale IPL 2023 victory settles, the focus now slowly shifts to the World Test Championship final. After a break of close to three months, Team India will be back in action and how. They will straightaway be thrown in the thick of things in the WTC final against Australia at The Oval in England starting June 7. The Indian stars have reached London in batches due to their franchise commitments in the IPL but by Thursday, all members of the main squad had had their first session.

Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain will be a part of the commentary panel for the WTC final
Ahead of the big-ticket clash between the top two Test sides, Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, the official TV and digital broadcasters of the WTC final, have announced an illustrious list of commentators to describe the action. In the commentary box will be renowned legends Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Nasser Hussain for the English feed/ world feed along with Harbhajan Singh, Saurav Ganguly, Deep Dasgupta and S. Sreesanth for the Hindi feed.

This stellar team of commentators will elevate the viewing experience, adding depth and excitement to the World Test Championship Final. They will provide comprehensive analysis, interesting anecdotes, and engaging discussions, ensuring that viewers and fans don't miss a single moment of the thrilling action.

Apart from Hindi and English, the broadcast will be available in Tamil, Telegu and Kannada.

Below is the list of commentators for the five language feeds for the WTC Final:

English (World Feed) - Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Nasser Hussain

Hindi - Harbhajan Singh, Saurav Ganguly, Deep Dasgupta and S. Sreesanth

Tamil – Yo Mahesh, S. Ramesh, L. Balaji and S. Sriram

Telugu – Kaushik NC, Ashish Reddy, T. Suman and Kalyan K

Kannada – Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivasa M, B. Chipli, Pavan Deshpande and Sunil J

