Gavaskar's blunt assessment of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's failure in Perth ODI: ‘They were probably playing on the…’

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ODI return hit a speed bump at the Optus Stadium in Perth, but the Indian legend, Sunil Gavaskar, has zero appetite for panic. The batting great argues the bounce at Optus exaggerated rust for seniors coming back after months out, and that the course-correction is simple. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli(AP)

His forecast is blunt: Adelaide will look and feel different. If India’s top order adjusts contact points early, a 300-plus total is back on the table, with RO-KO central to the shift.

Gavaskar trusts the iconic duo

Speaking exclusively to India Today after Australia went 1-0 up, Gavaskar put the opener in context. “They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn’t going to be easy, especially for players who haven’t played international cricket for a couple of months. It was challenging for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who usually play international cricket quite regularly,” he said.

The remedy, per Gavaskar, is process over panic. “India are still a very, very good team. They have won the Champions Trophy. Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games. They are coming back after a few months away from international cricket. The more they play, the more they spend time in the nets, the more throwdowns they get, maybe even from the reserve bowlers bowling at them from 20 years instead of 22, the quicker they will find their rhythm. Once they are back among the runs, India’s total will be 300, 300-plus,” he added.

Perth’s steep bounce magnifies the fourth stump danger and induces the false shot for the batter, especially for players who are coming back to cricket after a break. Gavaskar’s suggestion of a 20-year throwdown is a classic speed drill in cricket, forcing the batter to read the length fast. For Kohli and Rohit, who are already masters of the game, these little tweaks can well guarantee a quick return to form.