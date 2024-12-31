Menu Explore
"Genius... very good find for India": Former Australia captain Michael Clarke impressed with young Nitish Kumar Reddy

ANI |
Dec 31, 2024 07:12 PM IST

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes India's young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been underrated throughout the BGT series and rooted for his promotion in the batting order.

New Delhi [India], : Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes India's young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been underrated throughout the BGT series and rooted for his promotion in the batting order.

Nitish has introduced himself to the world with swagger in style in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, when India found itself reduced to 191/6, Nitish set the MCG ablaze with a memorable performance.

He toyed with Australian bowlers and delivered a swashbuckling performance in 'Pushpa' style to celebrate his fifty. He didn't slow down from there, instead upped the ante to convert it into his maiden Test ton.

With emotions and prayers resonating at the MCG, Nitish chipped the ball away for a four, planted his bat on the ground and celebrated his first century for India in Test colours.

"Reddy, this young kid batting at number eight, is a genius. I think he has definitely got to bat seven if not six. He has been India's leading run-scorer, 21 years of age, unbelievable. He has been underrated in the entire series," Clarke said on the Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast.

With a century that lifted the Indian spirits, Nitish's run-tally in the ongoing BGT series surged to 294 runs, making him the second-highest run-getter for India in the series.

There have been talks among fans and former cricketers regarding his batting position. In the current Indian setup, Nitish usually comes out to bat at number eight. However, since Clarke saw Nitish's batting masterclass, he believes the 21-year-old is ready to move up in the order.

"He has impressed everyone. He has not feared any Australian bowler. He has been patient when he has needed to be patient. He has batted with the tail extremely well. He has shown his intent. He bats, bowls and fields," Clarke said.

"This guy is a very good find for the Indian cricket team. I think he is good enough to bat at number six. So what a great option for India going into the last Test match," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

