'Get a secured XI next year': MS Dhoni blunt as always after CSK's IPL 2025 Playoff hopes severely hit with loss to MI

Chennai Super Kings were torn apart in a manner rarely seen under MS Dhoni’s watchful presence on Sunday, as Mumbai Indians registered a dominant 9-wicket win over the side, chasing down 177-run target with 26 balls to spare. With the bowlers offering little resistance and the famed spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin unable to extract any help off the surface, CSK looked out of ideas and energy as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav powered Mumbai Indians to a crushing win. Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni adjusts his cap during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings(AFP)

Even debutant Ayush Mhatre’s sparkling cameo and gritty fifties from Jadeja and Shivam Dube couldn’t hide the cracks in CSK’s execution, particularly with the ball. With the loss, CSK continue to reel at the bottom of the table with only two wins on the board in 8 matches, as their chances for playoff qualification look bleaker with each passing game.

The Super Kings now require a win in all of their matches to put forth their contention for playoffs, and Dhoni, in the post-match interview, was blunt in his assessment of the side. The legendary CSK captain, who resumed leadership duties after Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury-forced absence, stated that the side will look for the combinations for the 2026 IPL if the side fails to qualify for playoffs.

“What we need to realise is that we are successful because we play good cricket, and at the same time, when we are not playing good cricket, what is important is not to get too emotional about it,” Dhoni began when asked about CSK's performance.

"Few catches will help. Other than that we are just trying to plug in the holes, with all the games that are in front of us that we are supposed to win, we just take it one game at a time and if we lose a few, what will be important for us is to get the right combination for next year.

“You don't want too many players getting changed. What will be important is to try and qualify, but if not, get a secured XI for next year and come back strong.”

Dhoni on the loss

After a night where CSK’s bowling lacked both bite and precision, and their batting failed to push hard enough despite a promising platform, Dhoni offered a measured assessment of what went wrong.

“We were quite below par. (We) knew dew would come in the second half. Bumrah, one of the best death bowlers in the world, MI started their death bowling early, we should have started our slog early. We should have capitalised and got those runs,” Dhoni said.