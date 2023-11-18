Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Get behind Team India: Cheer for the Men in Blue by dropping your best wishes ahead of the World Cup 2023 final

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 18, 2023 11:25 AM IST

Want to show your support for Team India? Type in your personalised wishes as the Men in Blue aim for the sky at the World Cup 2023 final.

After overcoming 45 days of non-stop cricket, nine grueling league matches and one high-octane semi-final, the Indian cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma has entered the final of the 2023 World Cup. One win is all that stands between them and the coveted trophy. The haunting memories of a decade-long wait, agonizing defeats in multiple ICC tournaments, and the painful remnants of the 2003 World Cup final will finally dissipate if India secures this crucial win.

Get behind Rohit Sharma and the entire Indian team as they chase an elusive third World Cup title. (AFP)

However, the path to glory won't be a walk in the park. Standing in their way are the formidable Australia, the five-time champions who have flawlessly rebounded since their initial two losses in the tournament.

With Team India needing every bit of backing, it's time to get behind the Men in Blue and cheer them on. Type in your special message below for Rohit and Co. as they aim to cross this final hurdle and bring home the World Cup.

Topics
indian cricket team india vs australia world cup india at world cup rohit sharma
