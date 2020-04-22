Getting back to same skill levels will be a challenge: Asad Shafiq

cricket

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:21 IST

Pakistan Test batsman Asad Shafiq feels it will take time to get back to the skill levels for cricketers once action resumes post the COVID-19 crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown life out of gear globally with all sports halted for the time being.

“It will take time to be at that skill level which we were before the lockdown,” Asad told reporters in a video conferencing chat facilitated by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

“We are not being able to work on skill sets. For that you need nets, bowlers and that atmosphere which is missing. We are all at our homes. See fitness, we are all working on. But for those skill sets as a cricketer, it will take time to come back,” opined the 34-year old who has played 74 Tests for Pakistan and was involved in Pakistan’s home series wins against Sri Lanka 1-0 and the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

The two-day physical fitness tests of PCB’s centrally-contracted players ended on Tuesday.

On cricket returning to Pakistan, Asad said: “I am playing for the last 10 years but I haven’t been able to play in Pakistan. Now we saw the passion among fans which was great to see.”

On closed door matches, the No. 6 batsman said it won’t be the same without spectators but he will respect whatever decision will be taken.