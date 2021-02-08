'Getting into the top five is promising': Babar Azam urges Pakistan to aim high after series win over South Africa
With a 2-0 series win over South Africa, Pakistan rose to No. 5 in the Test rankings for the first time since 2017.
Babar Azam believes the team should be looking higher.
"Getting into the top five is promising," the Pakistan captain said after a 95-run victory in the second test in Rawalpindi on Monday, "and we would like to extend our win streak and rise a bit more higher in the ranking."
Already captain of Pakistan's T20 and ODI teams, Babar was appointed as skipper of the test side in November and was supposed to make his test captaincy debut in New Zealand.
A fractured thumb ruled him out of that series, which Pakistan lost 2-0, and he returned for the matches against South Africa, scoring only 122 runs in the two tests. He was out lbw three times to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.
"Individual performances do not really matter and, if you see, everyone played a role accordingly and finished off well," he said. "There were some mistakes and we're definitely going to improve them going forward."
Babar said he doesn't hesitate to consult with former captains Azhar Ali and Mohammad Rizwan before taking decisions on the field.
"If I feel I am stuck and need help, I reach out to Rizwan and Azhar," he said.
"It's not like I just impose myself, but I ask around, discuss and take their consent before making any decision."
It was only Pakistan’s second series victory against South Africa in 12, with the Proteas winning seven of them. Pakistan last beat South Africa in 2003, winning a home series 1-0.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A bit sore': Ishant gives update on his fitness after return from injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shane Warne says 'timid' England following Australia's footsteps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as Pakistan sweep Test series against South Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 4: India reach 39/1 at stumps, need 381 runs to win
'Always hopeful': Manjrekar says Kohli's captaincy is 'bit like Viv Richards'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: R Ashwin equals James Anderson's record in elite list
- Ashwin had figures of 6/61 as he picked up the last three wickets as India dismissed England under 200 on a deteriorating pitch at the Chepauk. This is the 28th time Ashwin has picked up a five-wicket haul for India in Tests while this is his 26th in Asia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tim Paine takes bowling duties in domestic game, picks a wicket - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma joins elite list of Indian pacers with 300 Test wickets
- India vs England: Ishant Sharma became the 6th Indian bowler to pick 300 wickets in Test cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Butcher says India have found player to 'challenge or replace Ravindra Jadeja'
- India vs England: Mark Butcher feels Washington Sundar’s growing reputation as an all-rounder will provide fierce competition to the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Giving new ball to Ashwin a lovely move by Virat Kohli': Laxman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st time in more than 100 yrs, Ashwin achieves massive feat with Burns' wicket
- India vs England: With his dismissal of Burns, R Ashwin became the first spinner in more than 100 years to get a wicket off the first ball of an innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't tell him to develop defense': Gambhir says he doesn't want Pant to change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stokes takes a one-handed stunner as England bowl out India for 337 - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You can see the difference between him and other players': Ojha praises Gill
- India vs England: Shubman Gill had started off well, hitting five delightful fours before driving Jofra Archer and getting caught sharply by James Anderson at mid-on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox