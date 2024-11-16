Gill fractures thumb, doubtful for first Test

MUMBAI: In a major blow to India’s hopes of fielding a settled batting combination for the first Test against Australia starting in Perth on November 22, in-form batter Shubman Gill injured his left thumb on the second day of India’s intra-squad practice match at the WACA ground. India batter Shubman Gill during the practice match between India and India A at the WACA in Perth. (AFP)

The scans have revealed a hairline fracture, which virtually rules out Gill from the first Test that starts at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Gill picked up the injury while fielding in the slips. His not being available will affect the entire balance of the batting line-up. The stylish Punjab batter has grown into his role at No. 3 and his confidence was high after a skilful 90 in the first innings of the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.

With his penchant for horizontal bat shots, Gill’s game is suited to Australia’s bouncy pitches. He can step into the opener’s role as well, having done well at the top of the order in his debut series in 2020-21 with 259 runs at an average of 51.80, including a sparkling 91 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test to set up a historic win. Along with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, Gill is seen as the future of India’s batting. He is developing a good understanding with Jaiswal and Pant as seen in their partnerships during the home Tests this year.

Gill’s absence is particularly a blow for India as skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to make it in time for the first Test after the birth of his second child on Friday. It is understood that he has conveyed to BCCI officials that he needs to stay back with his family for a week and will join the side after the first Test. Instead of rushing straight into Test action, a nine-day gap between the first and second Test gives him adequate time to prepare and adjust to the conditions. A two-day practice game at Canberra will give him game time to get into the groove for the Day-Night Test at Adelaide. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side in Rohit’s absence.

The Indian team management’s main task is to firm up the opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal. On the first day of India’s match simulation on Friday, the other opening option KL Rahul was hit on the elbow by a rising delivery. Rahul, who badly needs runs, did not come out to bat later in the day and didn’t take the field on Saturday either. Specialist opener Abhimanyu Easwaran is also in the squad.

With so many batters under an injury cloud, the selectors are likely to ask a couple of batters from the India A squad to stay back as cover. Left-handers Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudarshan, who were part of India A and are set to return on November 17 after the three-day practice game, are likely to stay back. Sudarshan and Padikkal were among the runs in India A’s first unofficial Test against Australia A. Padikkal played his only Test against England at Dharamsala, scoring 65 batting at No.4 in Kohli’s absence.

The team management may also consider including in-form Dhruv Jurel as a specialist batter. The ‘keeper-batter impressed in India A’s second game against Australia A, played on a lively MCG pitch. Part of the Test squad who was included in the India A side, Jurel hit 80 and 68, earning praise from Australia A coach Tim Paine for his attractive strokeplay.

India’s batting line-up is under the scanner after a below-par showing in the 0-3 series loss at home against New Zealand.