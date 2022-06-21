Gill was furious when he came back. He shouted 'What have I done': Pant recalls India opener 'cursing himself'

Young Shubman Gill has played 10 Tests and three ODIs for India, but despite getting his career off to a good start, has been sidelined due to injury and form concerns. But that doesn't take anything away from the fact that in his short career, Gill has played some crucial and outstanding knocks. Scoring 45 and 35 not out in his debut Test and MCG, Gill registered his maiden half-century in the next match at Sydney during the famous India vs Australia series of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

But if you thought that knock of 50 at the SCG was important, you should have seen what Gill did in the famous Gabba Test. With India needing over 320 runs to win on the final day, Gill played the innings of his life, going after and attacking the Australian bowling line-up en route to a handsome 91 in the fourth innings of the Test. After his opening partner Rohit Sharma was dismissed early, Gill added 114 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket. Gill motored along to enter the 90s but just when it seemed that a maiden Test hundred was there for the taking, he edged Nathan Lyon to first slip. But as the entire stadium got up to applaud Gill for his knock, India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant revealed that the young opener was furious with himself for getting out.

"Gill and I had discussed that we wanted to win the match and not just draw it. Gill was hitting the pull shot, the cut shot. I was feeling happy because we had discussed it. In my mind, I had only one thought that we have to win. When Gill got out, he was furious after he came back. He was shouting, 'What have I done?' and was cursing himself. I told him… 'Don't worry, you have batted well'," Pant said on the docu-series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' streaming on VOOT.

Gill’s knock was pivotal to India’s chances in winning the Brisbane Test by seven wickets as it allowed India to recover after losing Rohit early. Later, half-centuries from Pujara and Pant was crucial in seeing India over the line. Gill went on to play seven more Tests for India, registering two more half-centuries before getting sidelined.

